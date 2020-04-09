Letter, 4/10: Huskers don't need beer money

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We ask our young people to abstain from alcohol, and what example do we provide — alcohol in our state parks, our theaters?

Now, we want to add alcohol at UNL football home games to help shore up a revenue shortfall. Can’t you go to the game and, when it is over, go to a bar? Am sure the local bars don’t want to compete with UNL for alcohol sales.

We prefer not to share space with someone shouting vulgarities at players or anyone, taunting the crowd, stumbling over us and spilling alcohol on us. We have never seen anything positive happen because of alcohol being available.

One suggestion for cutting costs — football coaches and administrators take a voluntary pay cut and find creative ways to reduce expenses until this crisis is over. Many others have lost jobs and are struggling to make ends meet.

We are longtime football season ticket holders and used to go to many away games. Now, we do not go to any away games where alcohol is sold at the game.

Nebraska is known for having the best fans! Many visiting teams acknowledge this with letters to the editor in the Journal Star, praising the friendliness and behavior of Nebraska fans. Once alcohol becomes a staple at football games, we are sure that will change.