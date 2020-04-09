Letter, 4/10: Holy Week right time to act

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Christians around the world are observing Holy Week this week. We are living in a time that calls us all to remember the central mission of Jesus to bring good news to the poor, release captives and free those who are oppressed.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially mindful of our sisters and brothers who, because of poverty and violent oppression in their own countries, have come to the United States seeking asylum, an internationally recognized right. Too many of them are now being held in detention in our county correction facilities and jails.

As part of a religious community and concerned citizen, I implore Gov. Pete Ricketts to utilize his public health and licensing authority to instruct county and local jails to release these immigrant detainees without bond. The use of ankle monitors is a viable solution for ensuring they remain local with family, friends and those in the faith community who will support them until their court date.

This is the perfect time to act on the gospel message to release these vulnerable members of the human community in order to protect them and their families and relieve the COVID-19 danger in correctional facilities.

Kathleen Erickson, Omaha