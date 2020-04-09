Letter, 4/10: Election imperils workers, voters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the Nebraska state primary election will go on as planned on May 12 because "Nebraskans like their polling places."

I love our polling places. I want everyone to be able to vote easily. However, we are in unprecedented times. We are under a pandemic. Every health official has urged Americans to stay home to "flatten the curve." They have stressed that the most vulnerable group for COVID-19 is the elderly.

On Election Day, Lancaster County depends on more than 1,000 people to work as poll workers. The vast majority of these workers are aged 70 and up. To ask these people to put themselves at risk by working a 13-hour day exposed to the public is dangerous and irresponsible, not to mention the safety of the voters.

The Secretary of State has mailed absentee ballot request postcards to every registered voter to encourage people to vote by mail. If it were possible to mail everyone a postcard, why was it not possible to mail every registered voter a ballot, such as was done for the LPS bond election in February?

This is not a partisan issue. This is common sense decency. Governor Ricketts, you have failed the state of Nebraska.

Kelli L. Kraft, Lincoln