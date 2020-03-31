Letter, 4/1: Lawsuits, lies can't stop COVID-19

Apparently, you cannot lie and deny viral diseases away.

Reportedly President Donald Trump, and maybe I should have thought our senator on the Intelligence Committee, received classified reports that COVID-19 would likely reach pandemic proportions. In January! All the while, our president claimed and said things were fine.

This is the president who, with his campaign, is suing news organizations for opinion pieces related to election coverage. We heard this president ask for foreign "information" help before and after the 2016 election and say on TV he still would take it. He tried to pressure an ally at war for more help if they wanted military aid.

Only news reports stopped him. The same president is whining to Twitter because the platform labeled a Trump ad as a manipulated video. The ad produced by the Trump campaign altered video to make it look like Joe Biden endorsed Trump’s reelection. Yes, suing -- claiming opinion pieces defamed him while demanding he gets to nakedly lie by faking.

I wonder how many more masks, gowns and ventilators could and would have been produced if America had been not been treated to delay by delusional dereliction of duty concerning COVID-19 at the hands of Trump and others.