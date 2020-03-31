Letter, 4/1: Be part of solution instead of problem
Letter, 4/1: Be part of solution instead of problem

I read with amusement all of you people over the past several weeks complaining of our Nebraska representatives in Congress, including Rep. Fortenberry and Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer.

That's right -- all you do is complain.

Why don't you look at our local government? Our infrastructure, our streets and much more is wrong with this city. Take a closer look at the Nebraska senators whom you put in power. Some of the bills they are trying to pass are destructive to our society.

Wake up -- don't be sore losers. We are in the season of Lent. It is a time to reflect on our own faults and to forgive one another. Be part of the solution, not the problem. God bless!

Mark Oswald, Lincoln

