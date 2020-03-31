Letter, 4/1: A great time to plant trees
Letter, 4/1: A great time to plant trees

South Beltway construction

Demolition of Majors Cafe continues Monday at the intersection of Saltillo Road and U.S. 77 as part of construction of the South Beltway.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Lancaster County residents who live near the future South Beltway are suddenly aware of the downside of progress.

Hundreds of trees and bushes are being torn down to make way for the new highway. Two new high schools will result in the same destruction of the environment.

Arbor Day is April 24, and I plan to donate money for more trees. Who will join me?

Barbara Griffith, Hickman

