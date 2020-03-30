Letter, 3/31: Raise for Frakes is slap in face

In the middle of a full-blown pandemic, Scott Frakes gets a $60,000 raise. So now he makes a quarter of a million dollars a year, at a time you would think Gov. Pete Ricketts would want to conserve tax payers money.

Never mind the fact Frakes is the director of the second-most-overcrowded and broken prison system in the United States. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has been and is in a crisis, and yet our faithful leader is giving a raise to the person at the root of it all.

If this doesn’t speak volumes as to why our prison system is so broken, I don’t know what does. This is a slap in the face to all Nebraskans. I encourage all Nebraskans to voice your opinion on such irresponsible tax money spending.

Albert Hauser, Lincoln

