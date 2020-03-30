Letter, 3/31: Bring Lincoln gas prices in line with state

I wanted to propose a temporary halt to price gouging on gasoline in Lincoln.

I know it's a tradition here in Lincoln to pay 15 to 20 cents a gallon higher than anywhere else in the state. However, in light of the current situation with coronavirus and families facing the economic challenges because of the impact of this virus, that perhaps the folks that determine the price structure in Lincoln could give the citizens of Lincoln a temporary price reprieve.

I know that there are many stories over the years of how the price of gasoline in Lincoln has been studied and determined to be set at a fair price in Lincoln. I guess Lincoln sits on a gasoline island separate from the rest of the state.

I bought gasoline two weeks ago in North Platte for $1.89 per gallon and in Omaha for somewhere around $1.99 per gallon last weekend. That same day, when I came back to Lincoln, it was pretty much $2.15 a gallon or more everywhere I went.

So just asking for a temporary reprieve from the accepted price gouging of gasoline for the good people of Lincoln during this crisis. If this were Facebook, I would ask for you to give me a like and share with your friends.

Ted Henderson, Lincoln

