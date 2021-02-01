Letter, 2/2: People still need answers

The Journal Star calls for unity (Editorial, Jan.22) in our country, but such a call rings hollow when you consider that a large segment of Trump supporters believe the election was stolen.

Consider the following:

Politico on Nov. 23 said that 79% of Trump voters believe the election was stolen.

A Quinnipiac Poll on Dec. 10 said that 77% of Republicans believe there was widespread fraud in the Nov, election.

A Rasmussen Poll on Nov. 17 said that 30% of Democrats believe that the election was stolen from Trump.

Sen. Rand Paul, from Kentucky, asserted, in a Jan. 22 interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos that a great deal of evidence of election fraud existed, which merited an in-depth investigation.