Letter, 2/2: People still need answers

The Journal Star calls for unity (Editorial, Jan.22) in our country, but such a call rings hollow when you consider that a large segment of Trump supporters believe the election was stolen.
Consider the following:
Politico on Nov. 23 said that 79% of Trump voters believe the election was stolen.
A Quinnipiac Poll on Dec. 10 said that 77% of Republicans believe there was widespread fraud in the Nov, election.
A Rasmussen Poll on Nov. 17 said that 30% of Democrats believe that the election was stolen from Trump.
Sen. Rand Paul, from Kentucky, asserted, in a Jan. 22 interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos that a great deal of evidence of election fraud existed, which merited an in-depth investigation.
With so many people in our country questioning the integrity of the November election, it would seem reasonable that the question of fraud and cheating be looked into. I think that an objective, in-depth, bipartisan commission should examine all the facts and present them to the American public. Perhaps then, we can come to some consensuses and start to heal our country and come to some degree of unity.