Letter: 120-volt outlet does the trick

In the article " 4 things you need to know before you buy an electric vehicle " (LJS, April 3) Mark Phelan writes, "Anybody who owns an electric vehicle needs a 240-charger at home. ... Without a 240v charger you can't realistically expect an EV to be your primary vehicle for daily use."

I have been driving an all-electric Nissan LEAF for the past several years. I plug it into the standard 120-volt outlet in my garage to recharge overnight after several days’ use. This works quite well for me, and I imagine it will for most Lincoln drivers.