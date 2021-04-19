 Skip to main content
Letter: 120-volt outlet does the trick
Letter: 120-volt outlet does the trick

In the article "4 things you need to know before you buy an electric vehicle" (LJS, April 3) Mark Phelan writes, "Anybody who owns an electric vehicle needs a 240-charger at home. ... Without a 240v charger you can't realistically expect an EV to be your primary vehicle for daily use."

I have been driving an all-electric Nissan LEAF for the past several years. I plug it into the standard 120-volt outlet in my garage to recharge overnight after several days’ use. This works quite well for me, and I imagine it will for most Lincoln drivers.

Mark Weddleton, Lincoln

