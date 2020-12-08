Letter, 12/9: Vitamin D3 can battle COVID

The recent rise in the incidence of COVID-19 infections has caused health officials to, appropriately, urge an increased use of face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing. As a phramacist, I encourage people to supplement with non-prescription Vitamin D3 -- 4,000-5,000 IU per day for adults, 1,000-2,000 IU per day for children.

Numerous studies have shown that Vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased incidence and severity of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. Since exposure to sunlight naturally decreases in the winter months, it is reasonable to expect higher rates of Vitamin D deficiency and respiratory infections, including COVID-19, in the coming months.

Boosting Vitamin D3 levels has also been associated with numerous other health benefits, especially including general immune support. Vitamin D3 supplementation is generally very safe and well-tolerated, and at a cost of no more than $4 to $5 per month, it’s an easy and prudent step to take.

Robert Marshall, Lincoln