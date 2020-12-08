Letter, 12/9: Groene missed the rest of story

As I read Sen. Mike Groene's piece about getting his wish by contracting the COVID-19 virus and congratulating himself for contributing the the herd immunity ("The rest of the COVID story," Nov. 25), I could only shake my head.

It has been established by doctors with greater knowledge on the subject that letting the virus run unimpeded would end with millions of deaths in the United States alone. When his comments were challenged by several of his constituents, Groene rudely responded by calling them stupid, self-righteous and ignorant.

In true Trumpian fashion, Senator Groene seems to enjoy name-calling and dishing out criticism towards others but cannot take it himself. Poor Mike claims to be the victim of shaming by “an ignorant mob” and, like Trump, is unfairly treated by the “biased media.”

Senator Groene is also ignoring the fact that many survivors have lingering effects long after recovery. Many people who have recuperated from the virus have developed chronic heart and lung problems.