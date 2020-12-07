Letter, 12/8: What part of plan is working?

Every day, I review cdc.gov to look at Nebraska's standing on average daily cases per 100,000 in last seven days. Every day, Nebraska ranks in the top 10, typically with the fifth- or sixth-highest rate of infection in the United States.

So, I need to ask Gov. Pete Ricketts what part of his targeted approach does he think is working? He couldn’t be doing much worse, unless maybe he followed South Dakota’s lead and encouraged people to go unmasked and hug each other.