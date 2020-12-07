 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 12/8: What part of plan is working?
View Comments

Letter, 12/8: What part of plan is working?

{{featured_button_text}}
Top Journal Star photos for November

Governor Pete Ricketts appears via television screen to deliver his coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The governor and his wife are currently in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Every day, I review cdc.gov to look at Nebraska's standing on average daily cases per 100,000 in last seven days. Every day, Nebraska ranks in the top 10, typically with the fifth- or sixth-highest rate of infection in the United States.

So, I need to ask Gov. Pete Ricketts what part of his targeted approach does he think is working? He couldn’t be doing much worse, unless maybe he followed South Dakota’s lead and encouraged people to go unmasked and hug each other.

Mary Lynn Callahan, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News