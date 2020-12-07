 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/8: Tax shift only helps the richest
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

While laser-focused and greedily chomping on their tiny carrot of LB1107 property tax relief, I believe many members of the Nebraska GOP base are totally oblivious to the fact that they voted themselves a stacked Legislature and a significant tax increase by re-electing state senators beholden to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and the executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, Jim Smith, are developing a plan, paraphrased, “that will provide for a significant reduction or the elimination of individual (6.84%) and corporate income taxes (7.81%) and a broadening of the sales tax base including a sales tax on the growing service economy.”

The beneficiaries: The largest corporate and financial institutions, CEOs, private-equity partnerships, hedge funds and, yes, Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The lost income tax revenue will be largely recaptured with a sales tax increase on low- and middle-income households. To illustrate, let us assume a working household earns $41,600 then spends $12,000 of that income on current sales tax-eligible consumption items. The percentage of their income that goes for sales taxes would be 1.59%.

Depending upon how far the new plan broadens the tax base, let us assume that instead of being taxed on $12,000, the working household is now taxed on $16,000. Their sales taxes total will now be 2.1%.

For comparison, let us assume a $1 million household spends $100,000 on current sales tax-eligible consumption items. The percentage of their income that currently goes for sales taxes would be .0055%.

With a new millionaire-favoring, broadened sales tax base, let us assume that instead of being taxed on $100,000, the million-dollar household is now taxed on $133,000. Their sales taxes total will now be .0073%.

Note: Lower- to middle-income households pay 2.1%, or 287.67% higher sales taxes than the .0073% paid by millionaire households.

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar

Tags

