Letter, 12/8: Tax shift only helps the richest

While laser-focused and greedily chomping on their tiny carrot of LB1107 property tax relief, I believe many members of the Nebraska GOP base are totally oblivious to the fact that they voted themselves a stacked Legislature and a significant tax increase by re-electing state senators beholden to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and the executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, Jim Smith, are developing a plan, paraphrased, “that will provide for a significant reduction or the elimination of individual (6.84%) and corporate income taxes (7.81%) and a broadening of the sales tax base including a sales tax on the growing service economy.”

The beneficiaries: The largest corporate and financial institutions, CEOs, private-equity partnerships, hedge funds and, yes, Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The lost income tax revenue will be largely recaptured with a sales tax increase on low- and middle-income households. To illustrate, let us assume a working household earns $41,600 then spends $12,000 of that income on current sales tax-eligible consumption items. The percentage of their income that goes for sales taxes would be 1.59%.