Letter, 12/6: Trump staging his own coup

Our president is staging a coup d'etat, and the Nebraska representatives are complicit. As President Trump has lost all his legal challenges except one, he is now moving onto his next phase, pressuring the states to not certify a valid electoral victory for President-elect Biden.

Meanwhile, the only representative who has said anything is Sen. Ben Sasse, and we all know his bark has no bite since he sides with Trump nearly 90% of the time.

Time and time again, Nebraska is on the wrong side of history. It is time now for the citizens to rise up and demand better from our elected officials. They need to stand for the Constitution that they swore an oath to uphold and stop feeding the delusion that Trump has any chance to win other than if they remain silent during a coup.

Paul Ries, Lincoln

