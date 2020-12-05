Letter, 12/6: Separate politics from religion

I applaud William Boernke's courage and good sense in "Religion at the heart of national divide," (LJS, Nov. 29), in which he deplores some politicians trying to bend religious faith for their own purposes.

If you're going to abandon critical reasoning and facts in favor of blind faith, use some discrimination in where you plunk that faith. "Faith" brought us Jonestown, Waco, Heavens Gate, 9-11 and Donald Trump.

The earliest and most obvious blindness by the "faithful" was the silent acceptance of the annulment of religious freedom, when it was OK for Trump to designate a major religion as unacceptable. That makes hypocrites of our religious leaders and devout alike who do not condemn the exclusion, willing to surrender freedom of religion as long as the other guy's religion is denied that freedom first.

I am 93, and in 1937 when I was 10 years old, my father was a U.S. Army officer stationed at a tiny post in northern Luzon in the Philippines. There were only six American school kids at Camp John Hay, too few for an elementary school, so we Protestant kids went to day school at local Maryknoll Catholic convent, where we got a good education and were welcomed.