Letter, 12/6: Not a good look for America

In the story “Absolutely back to normal now” (LJS, Nov. 27), we read how China successfully handled the COVID-19 crisis and by August was essentially back in business with only a few continuing restrictions.

The reason is glaringly obvious. They recognized that the virus could not be beaten by prioritizing rights over biology. In this instance “… an early and authoritarian hard line against the virus …” worked beautifully, while here in the states we anguish over political concerns while suffering record infections and deaths.

Our biggest mistake in the Land of the Free is not understanding that sometimes a logical and temporary restriction of freedoms is necessary for the good of the republic. When we cry foul over the most reasonable of government requirements to protect its citizens, we wind up where we are today – on the brink of disaster with hospitals full and the masses needlessly dying.