Letter, 12/6: Lockdowns won't stop virus

Lockdowns do not work after the first month of an epidemic or pandemic. Both the CDC after 15 years of study and World Health Organization agree that lockdowns are ineffective.

Lockdowns do not prevent the spread of the virus but only prolong the pandemic. After a lockdown there is a second or third wave of positive cases. The data is clear. Lockdowns cause emotional, physical and mental stress. There are more cases of suicide, drug abuse, depression, physical and mental abuse. The long-term effects of a lockdown on children cannot be measured.

Many people do not get the healthcare they desperately need for cancer, heart attack, stroke, etc. during the lockdown. How many have died or will die because of the lack of medical treatment?

Please wear your mask properly, and wash you hands after touching objects or use a sanitizer. Get the vaccine for COVID–19 when available. Six-foot spacing is reasonable, but lockdowns are not.

The percentage of positive tests only reflects the percentage of positive tests in those who have been tested and not the overall percentage of the virus in the population. Positive tests should be reported as the number of positive tests per 10,000 persons. That way we can compare one state to another accurately.

Anthony Ross, Lincoln