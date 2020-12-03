 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/4: Time for 'Mask it or casket'
UNL COVID-19, 9.18

University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshmen Carly Liggett (left) and Sidney Froistad wear masks as they walk outside Nebraska Union on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Many of us are disappointed that Gov. Pete Ricketts refuses to order a mask mandate in spite of the soaring rates of sickness and death from COVID-19 in Nebraska.

I wonder if it is because he is more interested in being popular with his base than listening to the scientists. If it took "Click it or ticket" to get people to wear a seat belt, I wonder if "Mask it or casket" might work?

Marge Schlitt, Lincoln

