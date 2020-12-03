Letter, 12/4: Bringing city, state together

Nebraska, especially Lincoln, has always had a community-oriented culture. On game days, we high-five strangers and turn them into best friends. We make efforts to provide programs that give opportunities to the citizens who are struggling and strive to create a safe environment for our youth.

We are a family working to create a culture of service and compassion. As we try to navigate a time in our lives that no one has experienced, we find ourselves dividing, dividing in a way that creates a heavy cloud of hostility hanging over us. This is the exact opposite of what our community needs.

So, how do we repair the damage created from months filled with separation, hostility and inequality? My dad would say it is as simple as trying to love one another, and I agree. We all need support, so let us start loving our neighbors. Let us recognize that there are many inequalities we need to fix for each person to feel the love of a community I think so highly of.

Let us be empathetic towards each other in our struggles. Let us be open to listening to experiences we have not had. Spend time with your neighbors. Live each day looking within yourself and find ways to be more loving and thankful for the blessings you have.