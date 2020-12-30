Letter, 12/31: Time for city to act on fairness

Swatsworth notes that while Congress has stalled, “21 states and over 350 cities have passed LGBTQ non-discrimination protections,” reflecting “common sense public opinion.” Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, told USA Today, “In many instances, local nondiscrimination laws are the only layers of protection that LGBTQ people have .... Because local officials are often the first and only line of protection against harmful prejudice and discrimination, it's imperative that they fight to ensure inclusivity and equity for the most vulnerable, especially those who have multiple marginalized identities.”