Letter, 12/31: No special treatment for corporations

Since President Trump has now passed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, know that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi successfully prevented a Republican proposal for corporate immunity. Republicans wanted to sharply restrict any negligence lawsuits against corporations if corporations were sued for failing to protect their workers from the coronavirus.

The Republican request for immunity had been outrageous. 1. The COVID victim's level of proof would have to be a “reckless disregard” of human safety rather than simple negligence. 2. COVID victims would have to prove their case by “clear and convincing evidence” (70%) rather than “by a preponderance of the evidence.” (51%). 3. A corporation that was found not liable in most cases could sue the COVID victim for attorney's fees if the corporation proved the lawsuit was “without merit” (a lawsuit that might have made sense factually but had no legal basis).