Letter, 12/30: Insurance program needed more now

These are particularly desperate times and desperate people do things they might not ordinarily do, so there may be an increase in technically ineligible unemployment claims. In general the system is doing exactly what it needs to in these unprecedented times, getting money to people and an economy in need. And it is being tested as it never has in our rocky economic history since 1935. This is definitely not the time for the Rickety Reagingrinches of the world to whine about paying unemployment insurance.