Letter, 12/30: Insurance program needed more now

As a former benefit payment investigator for unemployment insurance, I have a well-informed idea about fraud in that system. Years of detailed investigations through a federal program started under Ronald Reagan to root out "welfare queens" found essentially no new fraud.
Effective computer matches already identified the small number of beneficiaries getting checks while working. Nationwide the most common errors affecting payments were made by employers. The program name and focus changed from "Random Audit" to "Quality Control" to reflect this reality.
The anecdotal problems in a Lincoln Journal Star story ("Audit: Nebraska paid fraudulent unemployment claims during pandemic," Dec. 16) are, well, anecdotal. During the period of the 1980s "Audit" program, exactly one major fraudulent scheme was found. It was a family in Eagle Pass, Texas, that managed $50,000 or so in fake claims.
Unemployment insurance is not a welfare program but true insurance based on a worker's income. Not only does it buy groceries and pay rent, but it puts money back into the local economy in times of downturn, something we desperately need right now. This aspect of the program led to the motto "income stabilizer" and the use of a gyroscope logo.
These are particularly desperate times and desperate people do things they might not ordinarily do, so there may be an increase in technically ineligible unemployment claims. In general the system is doing exactly what it needs to in these unprecedented times, getting money to people and an economy in need. And it is being tested as it never has in our rocky economic history since 1935. This is definitely not the time for the Rickety Reagingrinches of the world to whine about paying unemployment insurance.
Roger Day, Lincoln