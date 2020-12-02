 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/3: The simple math of COVID
Letter, 12/3: The simple math of COVID

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

This is a recent example of the short and sweet math of COVID.

The population of the United States is 328 million people. The number of those who have contracted COVID-19 is 11.8 million. The reality: On average, 1 of every 27 Americans have contracted the virus.

Repeat: 1 of every 27 people. And of those who have caught the virus, 252,000 have died.

That's the simple math. These numbers will undoubtedly worsen after holiday gatherings. So, if you haven't already, please consider making that small sacrifice of your "personal freedom" for the greater good.

Unless, of course, you'd actually like to be one of those 27, or worse, be the one that infects one of your family or friends.

Richard Dale Sullivan, Lincoln

