I just can't wrap my head around the leader of Nebraska relaxing COVID restrictions.

A small bump in infections followed the Thanksgiving holiday, and now we are facing possible increases after the Christmas and New Year's holidays. What is he thinking?

I notice he seems to going by the percentages of capacity and not using the risk dial. It's about time for us to question his decisions.

Larry Carranza, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0