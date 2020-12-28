Letter, 12/29: 'We can do this together'

I was drawn to the Journal Star article “Virus inspires Distance Assistance sticks,” (Nov. 2) about the 6-foot distance sticks being designed by artist Albert Maxey for use in keeping us a safe distance from each other during these difficult months.

Although I had never met Al, I do remember seeing him directing traffic for the Lincoln Police Department many years ago. I could not help but remember how different those days were to the angry days we see in today's world.

That was also when my husband, Dale Adams, was hired at the age of 18 to help with relations between the Nebraska football team (on which he played fullback) and the Lincoln Police Department. Those were the days when we all liked to work together.

I left a message for Al to please design a stick with the phrase "We can do this together" for me. That was the phrase Dale used when we tackled each difficult problem during our 54 years of marriage before I lost him in 2002. It was also the reason Dale loved his job as a law enforcement officer.