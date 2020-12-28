Letter, 12/29: Climate accords are a fraud

Eugene Robinson’s column on Dec. 8 ("Leading on the climate"), provides us with all of the evidence we need to know that Paris Climate Accord is a fraud.

In Robinson’s second paragraph, he provides us with the evidence why the U.S. should not be a part of the Paris Climate Accord. “None of it plugs carbon-belching smokestacks in China and India." Enough said!

The PCA does nothing to prevent the release of greenhouse gases from the biggest polluters, but that treaty does allow those same polluters to have regulator authority over our economy. We currently have reduced our greenhouse gas production by more than the signers of any climate treaty.

Until all countries are held accountable for their pollution, the United States has no business to be part of any climate treaty!

Richard Pullman, Hallam

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0