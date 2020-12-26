 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/27: What about a lawsuit against God?
Letter, 12/27: What about a lawsuit against God?

I read the article about Sen. Ernie Chambers' opinion about the lawsuit supported by Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen. He had some powerful words about people who bring frivolous lawsuits. And then I remembered his lawsuit against God.

Kimberly Kay Borowiak, Lincoln

