Letter, 12/27: What about a lawsuit against God?

Though concerned that Russians may have helped Donald Trump become president, I am more troubled that 74 million Americans wanted him to remai…
I’m reading data from GlobalEpidemics.org. It shows coronavirus infections and deaths by U.S. congressional district, which are roughly the sa…
Doug Peterson, the attorney general of the state of Nebraska, joined in the Texas attorney general’s blatant attempt to overthrow our democrat…
Who are the real Americans?
Don Walton asked Gov. Ricketts whether he "supported the goal of" the Texas lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.…
Agricultural practices and land management decisions can play a key role in reducing greenhouse emissions. Thanks go to Sen. Deb Fischer for h…
It is difficult for me to understand how Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith would sign on to a seditious lawsuit that would overturn a le…
I object to Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts using my tax money to fund a lawsuit questioning the integrity of the Novemb…
On Dec. 13, the well-respected journalist Nicholas Kristof reported a startling fact in the New York Times. If the 50 states in the U.S. were …
A few disgruntled Lincolnites — and some outsiders — are supporting and circulating petitions to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, and City C…