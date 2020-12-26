Letter, 12/27: Lawsuits an assault on Constitution

Frequently, I am inspired and proud of the countless people who have fought for and continue to protect our democracy, who show courage and integrity while doing their jobs (a special thanks to essential workers and election workers), who work tirelessly to better our country and one another.

Conversely, I am embarrassed and angry that Nebraska joined 17 other states in a lawsuit over the outcome of the election as verified by state officials to the Electoral College. By all accounts, this election was an historically accurate and secure election. The lawyers and attorneys general who filed the lawsuits have not presented any credible evidence of wrongdoing, and dozens of similar lawsuits had already been dismissed.

The ridiculous waste of time and taxpayers' money (including mine) is criminal. What is the point of pursuing a baseless lawsuit? There are many examples of threats to democracy throughout history -- this is the first time I witnessed such a blatant attack on our democracy.