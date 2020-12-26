Letter, 12/27: Helping to bring our nation down

In 1838, the future patriarch of the Republican Party, Abraham Lincoln, spoke these words to a young audience: "At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? ... All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined ... could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years. At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? ... If it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us ... If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide."
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, by officially supporting the Texas attorney general's lawsuit to overturn the certified presidential election results in states other than Texas, has risked the destruction that Lincoln warned us against.
An intelligent lawmaker, schooled in economics, public policy and theology, Mr. Fortenberry must have known that the Texas lawsuit had no standing and no merit, yet he affixed his name to its cause to ensure his reelection by a political cult that would put us on a fast track to autocracy -- and cultural suicide. The 70 House Republicans who refused to sign the Texas document will be revered for their courage far longer than Mr. Fortenberry.
Roger Cognard, Lincoln