Letter, 12/27: Helping to bring our nation down

In 1838, the future patriarch of the Republican Party, Abraham Lincoln, spoke these words to a young audience: "At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? ... All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined ... could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years. At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? ... If it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us ... If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide."