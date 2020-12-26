Letter, 12/27: A blow to voters everywhere

Joe Biden won the 2020 election with 306 electoral college votes. There is absolutely no evidence of voter fraud -- even Donald Trump's own Department of Justice has investigated the election and said it was perfectly fair.

In spite of this, Texas filed a sham lawsuit before the Supreme Court attempting to overturn the results of the election. The court case looked impressive, but it was a complete sham. It acknowledged itself that there's no evidence of election fraud. The issues it claimed it's suing over have already been addressed by the courts before the election. The only purpose of this lawsuit was to steal Biden's constitutionally-granted electoral college votes.

Let's be clear: This lawsuit was an attempt at a coup.

It spat in the face of every American's right to vote -- whether you voted for Trump or Biden.

In spite of this, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith signed amicus briefs supporting this naked coup attempt.

They do not believe we should have a right to vote.

This insult is beyond the pale. It strikes at the very heart of our democracy. They all must resign. Otherwise, it is clear that Nebraska hates our right to vote.

Kevin North, Lincoln

