Letter, 12/25: We did this to ourselves

Though concerned that Russians may have helped Donald Trump become president, I am more troubled that 74 million Americans wanted him to remain in office. Russia was undoubtedly meddlesome and mischievous in 2016, but that election and its consequences rest squarely on American shoulders.

Trump’s primary enablers are U.S. citizens, often called his "base." They include a curious and contradictory mishmash of scoundrels, sycophants and holier-than-thou evangelicals who have made a Faustian bargain when beguiled by Trump’s ego trip to the White House. And that pact exposes the common thread that unites this unorthodox alliance of the unrighteous and the self-righteous.

Another definition of "base" is: lowest or bottom part; having or proceeding from low moral standards; mean or contemptible. Synonyms include low, vile, cunning, vulgar and indecent.

This alternative description certainly comports with the indulgence of Trump’s biography of callous, self-absorbed and unprincipled conduct.