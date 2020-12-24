Letter, 12/25: We did this to ourselves

Though concerned that Russians may have helped Donald Trump become president, I am more troubled that 74 million Americans wanted him to remain in office. Russia was undoubtedly meddlesome and mischievous in 2016, but that election and its consequences rest squarely on American shoulders.
Trump’s primary enablers are U.S. citizens, often called his "base." They include a curious and contradictory mishmash of scoundrels, sycophants and holier-than-thou evangelicals who have made a Faustian bargain when beguiled by Trump’s ego trip to the White House. And that pact exposes the common thread that unites this unorthodox alliance of the unrighteous and the self-righteous.
Another definition of "base" is: lowest or bottom part; having or proceeding from low moral standards; mean or contemptible. Synonyms include low, vile, cunning, vulgar and indecent.
This alternative description certainly comports with the indulgence of Trump’s biography of callous, self-absorbed and unprincipled conduct.
Reinforcing this view is their quick and enthusiastic embrace of his abandoning democratic institutions and their inherent ethical norms, which accelerated an avalanche of disinformation, distrust, fear and lies. Their Kafkaesque attempts to overturn the 2020 election, ham-handed and ludicrous as they have been, should be a sobering wake-up call that, unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, this existential threat is endemic.
The Russians could have scripted and effected this sad and sordid decay of America’s once cherished principles and values. But they didn’t. We did.
If we are to reclaim our democratic infrastructure, we must remember that our preamble begins "We, the people," not "Me the person." We should also keep in mind the following words from America, The Beautiful, "... who more than self, their country loved ...."
Larry McClung, Lincoln