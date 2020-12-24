Letter, 12/25: Kudos to Fischer for support

Agricultural practices and land management decisions can play a key role in reducing greenhouse emissions. Thanks go to Sen. Deb Fischer for her co-sponsorship of the Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2020, which will help farmers and ranchers gain easier access to carbon markets and the monetary rewards that will bring.

Farmers and ranchers trading in these markets will be paid for sequestering carbon while they improve their soil and grasslands.

Nebraska farmers and ranchers are already improving soil with no-till and strip-till, cover crops, good grazing methods, etc., etc. This bill would give them the opportunity to be paid for that good management.

Moni Usasz, Lincoln

