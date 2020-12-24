 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 12/25: Kudos to Fischer for support
View Comments

Letter, 12/25: Kudos to Fischer for support

{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Deb Fischer

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

Assumed office: Jan. 3, 2013

Next election: 2024

 U.S. SENATE PHOTOGRAPHIC STUDIO

Agricultural practices and land management decisions can play a key role in reducing greenhouse emissions. Thanks go to Sen. Deb Fischer for her co-sponsorship of the Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2020, which will help farmers and ranchers gain easier access to carbon markets and the monetary rewards that will bring.

Farmers and ranchers trading in these markets will be paid for sequestering carbon while they improve their soil and grasslands.

Nebraska farmers and ranchers are already improving soil with no-till and strip-till, cover crops, good grazing methods, etc., etc. This bill would give them the opportunity to be paid for that good management.

Moni Usasz, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News