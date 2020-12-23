 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/24: Let Peterson, Ricketts pay for suit
I object to Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts using my tax money to fund a lawsuit questioning the integrity of the November election process. With no evidence of voter fraud found in numerous vote recounts, the Republican Party continued to refuse to accept the election results.

I suggest Peterson, Ricketts and the Nebraska Republican Party fund the lawsuit. This dog and pony show has got to stop so we can start the process of healing. If this lawsuit had continued, it would have lead me to believe that the Republican Party is completely morally bankrupt.

Robert Reynolds, Lincoln

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

 Associated Press file photo
