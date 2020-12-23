Letter, 12/24: Lawsuit pointless, all for show

I find it disturbing that Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson signed on to the farcical Texas lawsuit that sought to disenfranchise voters in four states as part of a protracted and disingenuous strategy to keep Donald Trump in office.

Mr. Peterson knew well that Texas has no legal standing to pursue this frivolous litigation. (How is Texas “harmed” by other states’ voting procedures?) If successful, it would allow one state to decide how other states administer their elections. Would Mr. Peterson want California, for example, to dictate Nebraska’s election law?

As Mr. Peterson also knows, all 50 states had certified their vote counts per federal law. Our free and fair election, in other words, was over.

So why did he hoist Nebraska onto this trumped-up partisan bandwagon if it had zero chance of succeeding?

Simple: It is a public show of subservience to a would-be authoritarian. Like the dozens of evidence-free lawsuits that preceded it onto the ash heap of history, it is a last-gasp attempt by the president and his toadies to nullify our sacred democratic process. All because Trump lost.

Gregory Wees, Omaha

