Letter, 12/23: Leadership lacking from state
Letter, 12/23: Leadership lacking from state

On Dec. 13, the well-respected journalist Nicholas Kristof reported a startling fact in the New York Times. If the 50 states in the U.S. were countries, Nebraska would rank 12th highest (of all 245) in per capita deaths from the coronavirus.

That means 12th worst in the world in deaths considering the size of its population. It makes me wonder where we would rank if masks had been mandated, especially in the past month when Nebraska deaths have skyrocketed.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, how do your explain your leadership (or lack of leadership) on this vital matter of public health to all Nebraskans?

Peter Levitov, Lincoln

