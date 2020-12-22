Letter, 12/23: History won't look kindly on suit

Don Walton asked Gov. Ricketts whether he "supported the goal of" the Texas lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. This was exactly the right question to ask, but the answer was a rhetorical dodge, the kind of "non-answer" that we expect from a politician whose main goal is to mislead the public.

Usually, we just wince and move on, but this is one of the most important political questions that has been asked in generations, and the people of Nebraska deserved a straight answer from the governor. And any non-answer or dodge of the question should be taken as a -- "Yes" -- Ricketts does support the idea of overthrowing the results of the 2020 election!

As for Attorney General Doug Peterson and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, their position is clear; they both signed on to, and do support, the idea that millions of American voters should be disenfranchised, and the results of an election ignored, in order to perpetuate the minority government of Donald Trump over a majority of Americans.