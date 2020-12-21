Letter, 12/22: Who are the real Americans?

Who are the real Americans?

The more I research African American history, the more I have come to the realization that the African American community is not only the moral voice of our country but also one of the most important pillars buttressing our democracy.

Even after gaining their freedom, African Americans have had to continue their struggle for more than a century and a half against Jim Crow repression, lynching, redlining in housing, continued racism and police brutality. The Black community bears the scars of their struggle and will not forget that pain easily.

Unlike the 126 members of Congress (every one of them white) who were willing to throw a presidential election under the bus, African Americans have never lost their faith in freedom and democracy.

They are a light to the rest of the nation.

Frank Edler, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0