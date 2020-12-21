Letter, 12/22: Many Republicans unfit for office

Doug Peterson, the attorney general of the state of Nebraska, joined in the Texas attorney general’s blatant attempt to overthrow our democratic form of government, no doubt with the support of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Thank God the Supreme Court stymied this unprecedented assault on America.
The fact that about a dozen and a half other AGs and more than 120 elected Republican representatives in Congress also joined in clearly demonstrates that the Republican Party, by and large, has morphed from being a legitimate political party that has espoused conservative values for much of its history into a party of sedition and anti-Americanism.
We should call out the actions of so many in Republican leadership and name these actions for what they are: an attempted coup d’etat.
What is clear is that President Trump was defeated by the same number of electoral college votes that he proudly called “a landslide” when they were his votes, and by a popular vote margin of more than 7 million, a margin seldom achieved by any presidential candidate in our history.
And yet, President Trump and his feckless enablers, like Doug Peterson and Pete Ricketts, continue in their attempts to overthrow our democracy. The damage they have done over the four years of Trump’s excesses through their silence, their cheerleading and their complicity will have long lasting and deleterious impacts upon this nation. The saddest thing about all of this is that Peterson and Ricketts along with all the other Republican coup conspirators know it and simply don’t care.
None of them, in my opinion, are fit for public office because they have demonstrated very clearly that for them the Constitution of the United States of America has no meaning.
Rabbi Michael Weisser, Lincoln
