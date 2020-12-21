Letter, 12/22: Many Republicans unfit for office

Doug Peterson, the attorney general of the state of Nebraska, joined in the Texas attorney general’s blatant attempt to overthrow our democratic form of government, no doubt with the support of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Thank God the Supreme Court stymied this unprecedented assault on America.

The fact that about a dozen and a half other AGs and more than 120 elected Republican representatives in Congress also joined in clearly demonstrates that the Republican Party, by and large, has morphed from being a legitimate political party that has espoused conservative values for much of its history into a party of sedition and anti-Americanism.

We should call out the actions of so many in Republican leadership and name these actions for what they are: an attempted coup d’etat.

What is clear is that President Trump was defeated by the same number of electoral college votes that he proudly called “a landslide” when they were his votes, and by a popular vote margin of more than 7 million, a margin seldom achieved by any presidential candidate in our history.