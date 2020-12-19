Letter, 12/20: Who is defending nation now?

To Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: In June of 2019, I stood with you as about 40 Lincoln High School students proudly gathered on a Higgins boat for a photo-op at Utah Beach in France.

I’m disappointed by your recent decision to be included on the list of 106 House Republicans to sign on to the lawsuit put forward by the attorney general of Texas. I don’t believe your action fits alongside the brave actions of American soldiers at Normandy on D-Day. Those soldiers were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the good of their country.

I hope in the next two years of your term as you represent the 1st District of Nebraska, you will make decisions that are for the good of the country and not to just pass a litmus test for your party or to satisfy a soon-to-be past president.

The students of Lincoln High need to know that there are heroes among us now, just like there were 75 years ago at Normandy. Will you be a courageous role model for all students in the 1st District?

Mike Wortman, Lincoln

