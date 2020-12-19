 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/20: Remember when we vote
APTOPIX Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport on Dec. 5 in Valdosta, Ga.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I used to think that we are smarter than the autocrat in the White House. I now have doubts when Nebraska representatives in Congress backed President Trump with his anti-democracy coup attempt.

Trump lost his 2020 presidential attempt fair and square, and now his supporters need to get over it. People in our country are hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic and need economic relief; instead, they were wasting tax dollars to overturn a legitimate election.

Our nation has spoken, and some of the Nebraska bobblehead delegation needs to get over it. We need to remember this failed attempt to overthrow democracy next time we vote in Nebraska.

Grant Smith, Dorchester

