Letter, 12/20: Recall effort wasteful, distracting

A few disgruntled Lincolnites — and some outsiders — are supporting and circulating petitions to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, and City Council members James Michael Bowers, Richard Meginnis, Jane Raybould and Tammy Ward over perceived grievances relating to the current pandemic.

Inflammatory and totally inappropriate words such as “authoritarian control,” and “attacks on our liberty,” are being thrown about with reckless abandon to justify this action. This attempt at a recall is an unnecessary distraction from the real work our city leaders need to be doing to keep us safe.

A shockingly low number of signatures is needed to be collected by these handful of dissidents — including a former defeated mayoral candidate and an entertainer who doesn’t even live in the city — to put in place a recall election, an election that would be a needless expense for the taxpayers of Lincoln.

These signatures must be turned in by Dec. 23 – just a few days from now. We don’t know how many signatures the organizers have collected thus far, but registered voters in Lincoln should decline to sign these petitions.

This ill-conceived attempt to overthrow city government for no good reason should fail. Decline to sign.

Randy Moody, Lincoln

