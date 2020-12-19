Letter, 12/20: Mayor, city saving lives

I’m reading data from GlobalEpidemics.org. It shows coronavirus infections and deaths by U.S. congressional district, which are roughly the same in population.

In Nebraska, the 3rd District has 575 deaths; the 2nd District, Omaha and environs, 455; the 1st District, Lincoln and the gerrymandered rest, 343. Within the 1st District, Lincoln, with a little less than half the population of the district, 126 deaths, the rest of the district, 217.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department imposed a mask mandate, over the governor’s objections, five months ago. Omaha’s city council imposed one shortly thereafter.

In neighboring states’ congressional districts, Northwest Kansas has 572 coronavirus deaths; Northeast Kansas, 422; northwest Missouri, 775, northwest Iowa, 879; and southwest Iowa, 670. South Dakota, with about one-third more people than a single Nebraska congressional district, has 1,228 coronavirus deaths.

When some misguided dullard, operating with the connivance of the Republican Party, asks you to sign a petition to have an election to recall the mayor of Lincoln or any of four City Council members, show them these numbers. Then ask the blank stare you’re facing how saving hundreds of lives in an international pandemic is malfeasance. Then don’t sign.

Richard Piersol, Lincoln