Letter, 12/20: Lawsuit an affront to all voters

Attorney General Doug Peterson was out of line in dragging Nebraska into a ridiculous and costly lawsuit in an attempt to overturn a legal and fair election in states that he had no jurisdiction over.

This action had no basis in democracy and was an affront to every citizen who cast a ballot in their state according to their state’s laws. By joining this lawsuit, Peterson dragged our state through the mud of partisan politics for political gain, undermining the democratic process that has been the backbone of this country’s success in becoming the greatest country in the world.

He sold the soul of our state to appease a political party that boasts its stances on law and order and states' rights while actively campaigning against those very things to cater to the fantasies of grandeur of an impeached lame duck president who cannot accept the reality that he lost the election.

We are in the middle of a global pandemic where more people die in this country each day than died on 9/11, yet we are still fighting to get people to understand the serious nature of this virus while fighting against the reality that is the direct result of a failed leader, both in this country and in this state.