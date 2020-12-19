Letter, 12/20: Grateful for mayor's leadership

What a year this has been! The coronvirus has become a political volleyball bouncing from one side to the other. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has been focused on the safety of the citizens of our city. Why else would she put herself through the trials of navigating the protocols to keep the virus from spreading?

I have appreciated the information she has shared. Why should I follow these guidelines? I think it is a matter of thinking that what I do affects not only me but others. Look at our past and how we as a country have dealt with difficult times. You step up to the plate and do your part.

And I would ask the people and political powers, who would call for the mayor's removal and why? Do we really want to spend the money for a recall? We in Lincoln would be spending money for another election, which would probably put her back into office.

Maybe we could spend that money by helping those in need, perhaps in need as a result of suffering through the coronavirus. Have we ever thought that our freedom involves using the knowledge we have for the benefit of all?

Thank you to the mayor for giving her all for all the people in Lincoln, using the guidelines of medical professionals.

Elaine Johnson, Lincoln

