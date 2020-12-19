Letter, 12/20: Brief makes state party to wrong

By adding Nebraska to the list of states participating in a frivolous, unsubstantiated, unproven suit filed by the Republican attorney general from Texas, Doug Peterson, Nebraska's attorney general, implicated all of us who know that President Trump's allegations about election fraud and cheating have been false, unsupported and disproven again and again.

To be a resident of a state that is complicit in undermining our country with a spiteful lawsuit is disgraceful and demeaning to us all. To disenfranchise voters from any state, much less a battleground state, is to render them speechless, powerless. It is a deliberate attempt to subvert our Constitution and make a mockery of our government.

But to be sure, Peterson is fully aware that being a Trump crony will really look good on his red state 2022 resume when he is running for governor. The Trump supporters will love him for that. Unfortunately, what others see is a man who sold his integrity, his principles and morals, his country, and his soul to an ex-president who is unable to accept the inevitable defeat that he has earned.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

