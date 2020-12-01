Letter, 12/2: So much for the city on hill

President Reagan said this in his farewell address to the nation:
"I've spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don't know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors, and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here. That's how I saw it and see it still."
Republican leaders in power today are trying, explicitly or implicitly, to darken and demean President Reagan's shining city on the hill by misusing the shortcomings of the problematic Electoral College and denying the outcome of the popular vote (Biden with roughly 80 million votes to Trump's 74 million).
Biden has convincingly won both through the Electoral College and the popular vote. Republicans had no problem accepting Bush and Trump as presidents in 2000 and 2016 even though they lost in popular vote.
President Reagan must be turning in his grave!
Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln
