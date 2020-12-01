 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/2: COVID has altered all lives
Letter, 12/2: COVID has altered all lives

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

I live in an assisted living facility in Lincoln. Before COVID entered my world, I had choices.

Since mid-March, COVID has become my cruel master. It dictates where I go and what I do. Recently, COVID told me I can’t do anything!

Four walls. Three meals delivered daily to eat alone. Mask in place when I get my mail. Watching Hallmark movies or discouraging newscasts. That is my daily routine.

So far I have not contracted the cruel, unseen virus, yet it has totally disrupted the quality of my life. Nothing has done that before in my nine decades on this earth. COVID has deprived me of any sense of normality.

My older son and his wife are slowly recovering from this savage illness. It is real. It is not a hoax as some previously thought.

Ill or not, COVID has changed everyone’s life

Phyllis Buell, Lincoln

