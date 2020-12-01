Letter, 12/2: COVID has altered all lives

I live in an assisted living facility in Lincoln. Before COVID entered my world, I had choices.

Since mid-March, COVID has become my cruel master. It dictates where I go and what I do. Recently, COVID told me I can’t do anything!

Four walls. Three meals delivered daily to eat alone. Mask in place when I get my mail. Watching Hallmark movies or discouraging newscasts. That is my daily routine.

So far I have not contracted the cruel, unseen virus, yet it has totally disrupted the quality of my life. Nothing has done that before in my nine decades on this earth. COVID has deprived me of any sense of normality.

My older son and his wife are slowly recovering from this savage illness. It is real. It is not a hoax as some previously thought.

Ill or not, COVID has changed everyone’s life

Phyllis Buell, Lincoln