Letter, 12/18: Not dying to keep driving
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 Courtesy photo

The headline reads "Lancaster County sets single-day high with 7 COVID-19 deaths."

My birthday is in early January, and I need to renew my driver's license. I'm over 72, so I can't apply for a drivers license online. I'm required to go the the DMV in person.

The governor's extension doesn't apply to birthdays after the end of the year. The governor is blocking a mask mandate for the DMV. I must remove my mask for photo taking session. I don't want to run the COVID gauntlet to renew my driver's license.

I don't want to lose my license either. I don't want to die from COVID. I don't think COVID is fake news. I think people do die from this disease.

I'm told by the health experts that older people shouldn't go into enclosed spaces. Especially a place where masks are not required. According to the Lancaster County COVID dashboard 87% of the deaths are from people over 60. I don't think wiping the counter top does anything to reduce the virus spread through the air. In the real world this is insane!

Jim Wrenholt, Lincoln

