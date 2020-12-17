Letter, 12/18: Even Barr can see the truth

Not dying to keep driving

The headline reads “Lancaster County sets single-day high with 7 COVID-19 deaths.”

My birthday is in early January, and I need to renew my driver’s license. I’m over 72, so I can’t apply for a drivers license online. I’m required to go the the DMV in person.

The governor’s extension doesn’t apply to birthdays after the end of the year. The governor is blocking a mask mandate for the DMV. I must remove my mask for photo taking session. I don’t want to run the COVID gauntlet to renew my driver’s license.

I don’t want to lose my license either. I don’t want to die from COVID. I don’t think COVID is fake news. I think people do die from this disease.

I’m told by the health experts that older people shouldn’t go into enclosed spaces. Especially a place where masks are not required. According to the Lancaster County COVID dashboard 87% of the deaths are from people over 60. I don’t think wiping the counter top does anything to reduce the virus spread through the air. In the real world this is insane!

Jim Wrenholt, Lincoln

Even Barr can see the truth