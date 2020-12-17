Letter, 12/18: Even Barr can see the truth

Not dying to keep driving
The headline reads “Lancaster County sets single-day high with 7 COVID-19 deaths.”
My birthday is in early January, and I need to renew my driver’s license. I’m over 72, so I can’t apply for a drivers license online. I’m required to go the the DMV in person.
The governor’s extension doesn’t apply to birthdays after the end of the year. The governor is blocking a mask mandate for the DMV. I must remove my mask for photo taking session. I don’t want to run the COVID gauntlet to renew my driver’s license.
I don’t want to lose my license either. I don’t want to die from COVID. I don’t think COVID is fake news. I think people do die from this disease.
I’m told by the health experts that older people shouldn’t go into enclosed spaces. Especially a place where masks are not required. According to the Lancaster County COVID dashboard 87% of the deaths are from people over 60. I don’t think wiping the counter top does anything to reduce the virus spread through the air. In the real world this is insane!
Jim Wrenholt, Lincoln
Even Barr can see the truth
The front page of the Dec. 10 Journal Star heralded the news: “Nebraska joins suit challenging election.” The article reports that Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined Texas and 16 other states questioning “the integrity of November’s presidential electoral process in a number of states.” Later in the article, head of the state Democratic party, Jane Kleeb, says that Gov. Pete Ricketts is endorsing the lawsuit trying to “claim that mail-in ballots are illegal.”
That Ricketts would see the election process as illegal was not surprising since, in many ways, our governor is “Trump Lite.” Next, my attention turned to Peterson, who joined our state with the other 17 states that want to challenge (overthrow?) the election.
Then I pondered the recent reports from U.S. Attorney General William Barr. He disputed President Trump and said there was no widespread voter fraud that could overturn the election and that the 2020 election was the most secure in American history.
If I could call Peterson “Barr Lite,” this analogy would work with Ricketts as “Trump Lite.” But, lo and behold, even Barr is not afraid to face the truth and my analogy dies, but not my hope that truth will prevail.
Clifford W. Reynolds,
Beatrice
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!